Labotek GB joins international family in 75th anniversary year

Labotek A/S, the Denmark-headquartered manufacturer of plastics ancillary equipment, has officially welcomed its UK subsidiary on occasion of its 75th anniversary.

Labotek GB, which was formerly UK Plastics Machinery Ltd, has joined the parent company as part of Labotek International, comprising daughter companies in the UK, as well as Sweden, Germany and India.

“We are very excited about this development, as it strengthens our position within the UK,” said Peter Jessen Jürgensen, CEO of Labotek International upon confirming the official merger with Labotek GB.

From its new premises in Bromsgrove, UK, Labotek GB will hold a range of hopper loaders and dryers in stock for immediate delivery, as well as continuing to offer Ferlin gravimetric blenders and Getecha granulators to compliment the Labotek ranges.