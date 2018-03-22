Lancashire moulding firm crowned Best Engineering Company

MGS Technical Plastics, a plastic injection moulding specialist, has been awarded the best engineering company by a Lancashire-based awards programme.

The Blackburn-based company also made the final shortlist for Best Manufacturing Company, the Growing Business Award and the Customer Service Award at The Red Rose Awards.

The award win caps a successful year, which saw more than £1million invested in new property, machinery and staff development.

"It is immensely rewarding to have been presented this award by our peers,” said John Sturgess, director of MGS Technical Plastics.

"Lancashire has long been considered the home of British engineering, so to win this award right in our industry's heartland and ahead of so many fantastic businesses is really an incredible achievement."

A panel of judges ranked entrants on company growth, innovation, community relations and overall commercial success.

The judges say MGS was chosen due to a successful multi-million-pound expansion, 20 per cent yearly growth, and a string of projects which benefited local residents.

MGS recently purchased a £28,000 non-contact high-definition scanning arm to drive forward the quality and capability of its services.

Richard Slater, event founder said: "The Red Rose Awards are very hotly contested, so MGS Technical Plastics should be very proud that they have seen off all the competition."

The Red Rose Awards were held in Blackpool on 9th March, with over 1,100 guests in attendance.