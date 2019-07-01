LANXESS announces new high performance prepolymers production up and running in Brazil

LANXESS has started the production of high performance prepolymers at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil.

With this measure, the Urethane Systems business unit is expanding its production capacity for prepolymers. In addition, application development and technical services is provided from its state-of-the-art laboratory at the site.

× Expand Ulla Anne Giesen

Dr. Markus Eckert, Head of the Urethane Systems business unit, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide both our global and local customers with excellent product quality and faster supply, as well as engineering and technical services with our combined set up of production, application development and technical service centre at Porto Feliz.”

LANXESS’s Urethane Systems business unit is a systems provider to the global PU industry with expertise in cast elastomers, coatings, adhesives and sealants.

The portfolio includes conventional and low free isocyanate prepolymers, and special aqueous polyurethane dispersions (PUDs). Furthermore catalysts and curing agents for cast elastomers, and technologies for coatings, adhesives and sealants are offered to design full systems to meet customer needs. A special focus is placed on solvent-free and monomer-free prepolymer systems, as well as easy-to-use blocked crosslinkers.