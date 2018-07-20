LANXESS appoints new country representative for the UK

Jacques Perez will become the new country representative of specialty chemicals group LANXESS in the UK and Managing Director of LANXESS Holding UK, effective October 1st 2018.

Born in France, Perez has been country representative and Managing Director of LANXESS India since May 2014 and has also held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of LANXESS India since 2013.

Perez follows Kim O'Connor, who will retire on October 31st, 2018 after more than 40 years with LANXESS and Bayer.

Rainier van Roessel, Member of the Board of Management at LANXESS AG, said: “On behalf of the entire Board of Management, I would like to thank Kim O'Connor for his excellent work and his outstanding contribution to the company over the years. At the same time I would like to wish Jacques Perez every success in his new role.”