LANXESS commissions two additional production lines for composite material Tepex

LANXESS has commissioned two new production lines for Tepex continuous-fibre-reinforced thermoplastics composites, at its Bond-Laminates subsidiary site in Brilon, Germany.

To accommodate the expansion from six to eight production lines, a new hall covering around 1,500 square meters was constructed.

The total investment ran to the mid-single digit millions and also comprised of three cutting machines, including a new four-head waterjet cutting machine for prefabricated component cuts.

Dr Christian Obermann, Managing Director of Bond-Laminates, said: “We have increased our capacity for manufacturing Tepex by around 50 per cent and, in doing so, are responding to the strong demand in the mass production of highly stressable components for lightweight vehicles and consumer electronics.”