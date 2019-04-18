LANXESS exhibits material innovations for batteries and electromobility at the Battery Show

Speciality chemicals company LANXESS has been offering products and solutions along the value chain of lithium-ion batteries, along with a wide range of polyamides and polyesters for electric powertrains, at the Battery Show in Stuttgart.

Lithium-ion batteries play a key role in advanced role in advanced technology solutions for the areas of mobility, energy storage, and consumer electronics.

× Expand Krause, Frank PowerPoint-Präsentation

The trend towards electromobility in particular is driving investment in the mass production of batteries, and in Europe alone, there are plans for the construction of battery cell factories with an annual production capacity of over 100 gigawatt hours by 2025.

According to a forecast by the P3 Group at the Battery Experts Forum in April 2019, the costs of lithium-ion battery systems will have decreased significantly by 2020 so that battery-powered vehicles will be able to compete with their equivalents driven by combustion engines.

LANXESS have also developed tailor-made polyamides and polybutylene terephthalates under the Durethan and Pocan brands for components of the lithium-ion battery, the electric powertrain and the charging infrastructure.

Dr Wolfgang Ebenbeck, expert of electromobility and battery materials in the Group Function Corporate Development at LANXESS, said: “LANXESS is offering numerous products and materials along the entire value chain of batteries.”

“Our product portfolio ranges from raw materials for the synthesis of lithium chemicals, to flame retardants and products for the extraction of high-purity nickel and cobalt compounds for cathode materials, right through to high-tech polyamides and polyesters for battery and electric powertrain components.”

Anika van Aaken, a specialist in the e-Powertrain team of the High Performance Materials business unit at LANXESS, said: “The Battery Show presents the ideal opportunity for us to make direct contact with international battery manufacturers and demonstrate to them the benefits of our thermoplastics, for instance, in terms of cost reduction, functional integration, flame-retardant properties, heat conduction and lightweight design.”

“Thanks to our many years of doing business with the E/E and automotive industries, our materials already conform to the most important global standards, and standards of the E/E sector, with most of them also already being used in vehicles.”