LANXESS invests in new production plant in Germany

LANXESS is investing in a new production plant for high-performance plastics at its Krefeld-Uerdingen site in Germany.

The investment will create around 20 new jobs at the Krefeld-Uerdingen site, with construction scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The investment volume is in the mid double-digit million euro range and in addition, a warehouse and a silo facility will be built.

LANXESS already operates a polymerisation and compounding plant for high-performance plastics in Krefeld-Uerdingen and in March 2018 the company put a new line for production of specialty compounds into operation.

Starting in the second half of 2019, LANXESS will produce Durethan and Pocan engineering plastics, which are used primarily in the automotive as well as the electrical and electronics industry.

LANXESS says the new plant in Krefeld-Uerdingen will be designed so the company can expand its operations in the coming years, in line with demand.

Michael Zobel, Head of LANXESS’ High Performance Materials business unit, said: "Krefeld-Uerdingen is our central production platform for high-performance plastics, especially for the European markets. The expansion will enable us to better serve the continuing high demand from this market region in the future.”

"The high-performance plastics business is a central pillar of our growth strategy. By expanding capacity, we are further strengthening our position as a provider of innovative product solutions for modern mobility. At the same time, we are making even better use of the potential of our integrated value chain for these products," added Hubert Fink, Member of the LANXESS Board of Management.

"The investment also shows that we are strongly committed to North Rhine-Westphalia as a business location."