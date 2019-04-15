Lanxess launches lubricant additive for passenger car and high-performance engine oils

Speciality chemicals company Lanxess is launching an organic additive for passenger car and high-performance engine oils.

The new Additin RC 3502 has been specifically developed to reduce friction and deliver sustained performance and anti-wear protection.

The friction modifier is non-corrosive, compatible with all synthetic and mineral engine oils, and has zero SAPS (sulphated ash, phosphorous, sulphur).

The Additives business unit (ADD) of Lanxess offers a broad portfolio of lubricant products for a host of different applications and industries.

These products, such as base oils, lubricant additives, additive packages and formulated lubricants help clients to meet increasingly stringent, legally prescribed standards for emissions and fuel efficiency.

The automotive industry is currently focusing particularly on the letter, and the new friction modifier from Lanxess caters to this development, since an effective engine lubricant plays an important role in fuel efficiency.

Dr Frank DeBlase, Application Technology Manager in the Lubricant Additives business line of ADD, said: “The new Additin RC 3502 is a durable organic friction modifier developed fro today’s extended drain, high mileage applications, typically up to 20,000 miles, with exceptional solubility in the full range of commercially available passenger car and high-performance engine oils.”