Lanxess launches online marketplace CheMondis

Chemicals company Lanxess has launched its CheMondis start-up, a new global online marketplace for chemical products.

It is set up as a cross-manufacturer and cross-dealer B2B platform on which products can be bought and sold, and launches after an intensive development phase with selected customers.

Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the Board of Management of Lanxess, said: “Developing new business models is an important elemnt of the Lanxess digitalisation initiative. With CheMondis, we have launched a digital marketplace that specifically targets the need of the chemicals industry.”

Sebastian Brenner, Managing Director of CheMondis, said: “In the development of CheMondis, we have consistently focused on the needs and wishes of our customers. The result is a highly modern and reliable online marketplace where chemical products can be traded. After only a few weeks, more than 200 companies have already registered. Here we are combining profound knowledge from the chemicals industry, a start-up spirit, and a high level of technical expertise.”

