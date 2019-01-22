Lanxess launches online marketplace CheMondis

Chemicals company Lanxess has launched its CheMondis start-up, a new global online marketplace for chemical products.

It is set up as a cross-manufacturer and cross-dealer B2B platform on which products can be bought and sold, and launches after an intensive development phase with selected customers.

× Expand Thorsten MARTIN thorsten-martin.de Thorsten Martin LANXESS Tower 19.05.2013 Lanxess Tower

Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the Board of Management of Lanxess, said: “Developing new business models is an important elemnt of the Lanxess digitalisation initiative. With CheMondis, we have launched a digital marketplace that specifically targets the need of the chemicals industry.”

Sebastian Brenner, Managing Director of CheMondis, said: “In the development of CheMondis, we have consistently focused on the needs and wishes of our customers. The result is a highly modern and reliable online marketplace where chemical products can be traded. After only a few weeks, more than 200 companies have already registered. Here we are combining profound knowledge from the chemicals industry, a start-up spirit, and a high level of technical expertise.”