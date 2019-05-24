LANXESS offers economic alternatives to polyamide 66

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will once again have its own stand at the “Fuse Box Meets Dryer – Plastics in E&E applications” conference of the Süddeutsche Kunststoffzentrum.

Marc Marbach, head of the E&E sales segment in the LANXESS High Performance Materials business unit, said: “In terms of topics, this year we are concentrating on cost-effective alternatives to polyamide 66 compounds, the application of our structural materials in the battery, powertrain and charging infrastructure of electric vehicles, and our growing range of halogen-free, flame retardant polyamides and PBT.”

“We also want to showcases the extensive services that are customised specifically to the needs of the E&E sector and with which we support partners throughout the entire development chain for components.”

The wide range of halogen-free flame-retardant polyamide 6, polyamide 66 and PBT compounds comprises both unreinforced material variants and those featuring up to 45 per cent by weight glass-fibre reinforcement.

For example, these include polyamide 6 compounds with high tracking resistance and high glow-wire resistance on the finished part, which are very well suited to applications in unsupervised operated household appliances, and metal and halide-free product types for components such as high-voltage connectors near the car battery and the electric powertrain that must not corrode over the long term.

In addition to the automotive industry, laser transmission welding is increasingly establishing itself in the E&E sector in series production of complex plastic components.

HPM has therefore expanded its portfolio to include halogen-free flame-retardant glass-fibre reinforced polyamide 6 and polyamide 66 compounds, which are also laser transparent, to meet increased demand for such specialities.