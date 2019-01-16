Laser Lines becomes certified UK Stratasys training provider

Laser Lines, a total solutions provider of 3D printers, 3D scanners and laser equipment, announced it has become a certified UK Stratasys training provider with its new 3D Printing Academy.

The 3D Printing Academy will deliver custom courses for both FDM and Polyjet systems as well as bespoke training for both technologies.

Customers will be able to take part in one-day and two-day courses at their own site or at Laser Lines’ facility in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

The training will focus on how to maintain your 3D printer to the highest standards such as replacing a material or print head as well as in-depth training on GrabCAD Print and Insight software for part setup and printing.

× Expand Laser Lines Richard Hoy, Business Development at Laser Lines

The courses are suitable for new users, those requiring a refresher course or more advanced training courses for experienced users.

“The training courses are an extension of the advice and education we have been providing to customers for the past 20 years,” said Richard Hoy, Business Development at Laser Lines.

“With our experienced team able to share their knowledge and experience on both the FDM and Polyjet systems and materials, customers who are trained by us will get the value of some real life application examples.”