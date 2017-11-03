VIP Polymers builds on tunnelling safety with cast-in rubber gasket joint

VIP Polymers has developed a cast-in rubber gasket corner joint system to reduce segment cracking in tunnel construction, which has received a British patent.

The ‘compliant compressible corner' ensures delivery of consistent load performance along the entire perimeter of a tunnel segment gasket.

This eliminates the risk of a build-up of pressure at one or more of the gasket's corners during installation, which could contribute to segment cracking during installation.

Steve Casey, VIP's Sales and Technical Director, said: "We are delighted that the innovative design and manufacture of our new compressible corner joint, which is used across our entire cast-in gasket range, has been recognised with a UK patent. An international patent is also pending.

"Segment cracking during tunnelling operations is a significant cause for concern for both tunnel designers and tunnelling contractors. It is this concern we directly sought to address when we set out to design this new corner joint.

"Our innovation has been very favourably received within the tunnelling industry, and has already been used in a number of tunnel-building projects, with excellent results. VIP's design has already been specified for use in future tunnelling projects.

"Tunnel segment cracking is a hidden cost in all tunnelling projects, through the need for post-installation repairs and other associated costs. By using our new corner joint, tunnelling companies can reduce the risk of TSGs contributing to these costs."