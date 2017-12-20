Latest polyolefins packaging guideline from PRE aim to increase recyclability of coloured containers

Plastic Recyclers Europe has completed a revision of its recycling guidelines, with further details added on differentiating coloured and non-coloured plastic polyolefin packaging.

Packaging designers can now look to the latest guidelines to create thoughtful packaging plans, considering the functionality of a product, its carbon footprint and in parallel its end-of-life, one of the backbones of the circular economy model.

The criteria of the updated guidelines were developed according to the expertise of the European plastics recyclers. There are now eight new guidelines available: PE-HD coloured and natural containers, PP coloured and natural containers, PE coloured and transparent film and PP coloured and transparent film.

Ton Emans, PRE President, said: “Good design for recycling will boost recyclates’ quality which is fundamental to increase the use of recycled material. This will also facilitate the use of recyclates in an increased number of applications.

Paolo Glerean, Chairman of the RecyClass Technical Committee, added: “Application of Design for Recycling Guidelines will enable more efficient collection, sorting and recycling while reducing costs.

Packaging manufacturers, brand owners and retailers should use RecyClass to assess and identify areas to improve their packaging keeping in mind recyclability aspect.