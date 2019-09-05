LATI officially enters the world of additive manufacturing

LATI has announced that it has set up LATI3Dlab, an R&D laboratory with the objective of developing specific borderline technical products for the additive manufacturing market.

LATI3Dlab will develop high-performance polymers with advanced functional properties developed ad hoc to the specification of customers, whether filament manufacturers or users in technical and industrial fields.

LATI R&D has 75 years of experience in technical compounding for injection moulding, and for several years has been committed to developing compounds for 4D printing, and regularly supplies majors Italian and European filament manufacturers.

However, the special requirements of 3D printing and the need to develop increasingly complex and challenging formulas has prompted the company to further invest in the sector.