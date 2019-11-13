Leading composite and advanced materials slitting company doubles capacity

Composites and advanced materials precision slitting company Bindatex has doubled its capacity by investing in a new slitting line.
The new line has increased Bindatex’s capacity to 30 tonnes a year, with the increase also creating five new jobs.
The new line can cut UD, prepreg, and composite materials to widths of 3.175mm.
Chris Lever, Managing Director of Bindatex, said: “This new slitting line has doubled our capacity and allowed us to recruit more staff.”
“It is an exciting time for Bindatex and we expand our company.”