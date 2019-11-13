Leading composite and advanced materials slitting company doubles capacity

by

Composites and advanced materials precision slitting company Bindatex has doubled its capacity by investing in a new slitting line.

The new line has increased Bindatex’s capacity to 30 tonnes a year, with the increase also creating five new jobs.

The new line can cut UD, prepreg, and composite materials to widths of 3.175mm.

Chris Lever, Managing Director of Bindatex, said: “This new slitting line has doubled our capacity and allowed us to recruit more staff.”

“It is an exciting time for Bindatex and we expand our company.”

Tags

by

October 2019 GIF

Blog Button - RHP
View more
BP&amp;R Subs