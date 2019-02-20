Leading plastic pallet supplier pledges to recycle all plastic pallets and boxes

Goplasticpallets.com, The Responsible Plastic Pallet Company, has pledged to recycle every plastic pallet and plastic box it supplies to customers.

The company says this announcement comes in the wake of the huge amount of negative media coverage on single-use plastics and the devastating impact it is having on our environment and marine life.

Goplasticpallets.com supplies the UK’s largest range of multi-use, recyclable plastic pallets and boxes and is committing to ensure they are ethically recycled at the end of their long use.

× Expand Goplasticpalletscom Jim Hardisty Managing Director of Goplasticpalletscom

Currently 96 per cent of the plastic pallets Goplasticpallets.com supplies are made from recycled materials. Just four per cent are produced from virgin material which is recommended for ultra-hygienic environments, for instance some food and pharmaceutical products.

“Our promise is our word – we guarantee to take full responsibility for recycling each and every plastic pallet and box we supply to our customers. And, not only that, but we intend to make it as simple as possible for customers of all sizes to recycle their plastic pallets and boxes by offering both ‘drop of’ and ‘collection’ options,” said Jim Hardisty, Managing Director of Goplasticpallets.com.

“Ultimately, our mission is to help businesses create more sustainable supply chains by providing them with long lasting, reusable plastic pallets and boxes, and ensuring they are responsibly recycled when customers no longer need them.”

He adds: “Each customer that purchases plastic pallets and boxes from us will receive a certificate – our recycling commitment – this reinforces the responsible attitude we have towards recycling our products.”