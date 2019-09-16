Leeds looks ahead to Manufacturing Festival highlights

Leeds Manufacturing Festival, set up to showcase the range of careers on offer across Leeds’ diverse manufacturing sector, will move up a gear from the beginning of October with a series of high profile events in the city.

Kicking off with the Skills Yorkshire careers convention of the 2nd and 3rd October festival organisers aim to promote the varied careers available among Leeds’ 1,800 manufacturing firms.

Held at Elland Road, Skills Yorkshire is the region’s largest careers exhibition, and Leeds manufacturing employers will talk to young delegate at the event about working life and opportunities in modern manufacturing companies.

On 4th October, employers will take part in the Leeds Manufacturing Festival Live event at Leeds’ specialist UTC manufacturing and engineering college.

The festival comes to a close on 22nd October, with an exhibition at Leeds Civic Hall.

Graham Cooper, Director at Agfa Graphics, said: “There’s a misconception among young people that manufacturing is no longer a viable career option. N fact, it is thriving, and nowhere more so than here in Leeds.”

“Following the success of last year’s initiative, we wanted to make this year’s Leeds Manufacturing Festival even bigger and better. As well as the centrepiece events there is a full programme of school and college, talks, and factory tours taking place in the build up to and beyond October.”

“Leeds Manufacturing Festival is all about opening up manufacturing workplaces to young people and highlighting the exciting careers and job opportunities that are available right here in our city, covering a variety of different roles.”

“We’re urging as many young people and employers as possible to get involved.”