Leeds Vacuum Formers hits 100 per cent plastic waste recycling target

Leeds Vacuum Formers has achieved a landmark goal of recycling all its plastic waste creating during its manufacturing process.

The company has joined forces with OSO Environmental to have all its polythene waste recycled.

The polythene waste now being recycled is generally used for wrapping pallets of raw materials by its suppliers and ordinarily would have to go into its general waste skip and consequently end its life in landfill.

Nigel Coates, Managing Director of LVF, said: “The lack of a local recycling outlet for polythene waste was a real thorn in the side of our aim to recycle 100 per cent of all waste generated during and after manufacture.”

“Teaming up with OSO Group means we can now achieve a level of recyclability that few would even consider a plastic packaging manufacturer could come close to achieving.”

“The war against plastic is relatively new, but for the packaging industry we have spent years striving to recycle as much as we possibly can. As a result I feel we, as an industry, were well prepared to find ourselves under the spotlight and have reacted very well to the scrutiny.”

“To be able to say we now recycle 100 per cent of all post-process waste, whether plastic, polythene, or cardboard, is perhaps my proudest achievement in over 30 years of business.”