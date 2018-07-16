Lego announce year-long partnership with the Natural History Museum

The Lego Group has announced a year-long partnership with the Natural History Museum.

Lego says throughout the year, events will be planned which will focus on learning through play to inspire the next generation to help protect our planet.

As part of the partnership, from 3rd-5th August visitors to the Natural History Museum are invited to build their own creations using the new LEGO plants.

Children and parents will have the chance to build their own LEGO creations using the new botanical elements, including trees, leaves and bushes, which are made with polyethylene, from sustainably sourced sugarcane.

Young builders will be challenged to combine LEGO plant elements and bricks to build their own sustainable superhero and create a natural habitat fit for Plantus Maximus, the LEGO sustainability mascot, and his friends.

The new LEGO elements are part of the LEGO Group’s aim to use sustainable materials in all core products by 2030.

“Through the partnership with the Natural History Museum we aim to inspire children’s imagination and creativity, as well as an understanding of important sustainability issues,” said Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group.

Fiona McWilliams, Director of Development and Communications at the Natural History Museum, added: “We are delighted to announce our year-long partnership with the LEGO Group and we look forward to creating unique and interactive experiences which spark children’s curiosity, engage with visitors and encourage the next generation to explore the natural world through play.”