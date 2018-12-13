Lego bricks and Christmas collide in Cardiff Bay

A giant Santa and his sleigh made from 500,000 Lego bricks will appear in Cardiff Bay this Christmas.

The display has taken three months to build and you can see it free of charge and even take a Christmas selfie with Santa.

Santa, plus all his reindeers, will be at Mermaid Quay's Tacoma Square from 1st December 2018 until 3rd January 2019.

The Christmas Lego display follows on from the Big Cats display down the Bay during October half term, which included lions and cheetahs of the Sahara, agile jaguars of South America and a Bengal tiger.