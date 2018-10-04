LEGO builds first ever full-size driveable supercar

× Expand The full size Bugatti Cheron (Image: Lego) LEGO

The team at LEGO Technic have achieved the successful build of a full size, fully drivable Bugatti Cheron supercar.

The 1:1 copy uses over one million LEGO bricks and elements, assembled without the use of glue, and weighs 1.5 tonnes.

The car is powered by an engine made from the same ‘Power Functions’ system of electronic components as LEGO’s standard model build sets.

From an initial idea by LEGO TechnicDesigner, Aurelien Rouffiange, a core team of 16 specialists, including design, mechanical and electrical experts, and used over 13,000 man hours creating the car piece by piece.

The replica Bugatti Cheron was built in the LEGO facility in Kladno in the Czech Republic, where there is a department that specialises in creating complex models for LEGO stores and LEGOLAND parks around the world.

No glue was used in the assembly of the car LEGO2

The car was tested in June on the Ehra Lessien test track outside Wolfsburg, Germany – the same track where the original Bugatti Chiron was tested.

It was successfully driven by Bugatti’s official test driver and former Le Mans winner, Andy Wallace, on its first outing.

The car is on display at the Paris Automotive show this week at the Porte de Versailles.