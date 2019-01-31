Lehmann&Voss&Co and FAR Polymers reach distribution partnership agreement

Italian polymer manufacturer FAR Polymers and German distribution company Lehmann&Voss&Co have announced an exclusive distribution partnership regarding polymer powders.

The agreement includes the Neolith product group as well as the distribution rights for Germany and the UK.

Lehmann&Voss&Co has recently expanded its product portfolio for the construction industry with its Neolith polymer powders, which exhibit good adhesion, processing, abrasion resistance and water resistance.

Possible applications for the Neolith product group includes tile adhesive, plaster, mortars or exterior insulation and finishing systems.