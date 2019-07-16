Lehmann&Voss&Co. honoured as leading innovator for the second time

Lehmann&Voss&Co. KG has for the second time secured a place in the ranks of leading innovators among small and medium-sized enterprises.

As part of the 26th edition of the TOP 100 seal, the company was honoured at a gala event held on 28 June 2019 in Frankfurt’s Jahrhunderthalle (Centennial Hall) by Ranga Yogeshwar, Prof. Nikolaus Franke and compamedia.

The Hamburg-based company once again impressed in the category of “Successful Innovations”, in the independent selection procedure.

Lehmann&Voss&Co. concentrates on the development and production of customer-specific, tailor-made plastics.

To achieve progress the company says it is concentrating on innovative and exceptional 3D products that serve as examples and also function as beacons, for example a 6.5-meter racing boat produced by 3D printing.