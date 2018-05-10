LGG Charlesworth appoints new MD

LGG Charlesworth has appointed Shaun Champion as its new Managing Director.

The Malvern-based company says Champion will lead the company through its next phase of expansion.

Joining LGG Charlesworth as Commercial Director in June 2017, Champion has overseen a significant investment programme to expand the scope of the operations across three distinct areas, plastics injection moulding, caps and closures and security seals.

Champion’s previous experience in the plastics industry includes 15 years at Linpac, the plastic packaging specialist, where Champion moved from technical sales to General Manager, a role he says taught him the importance of clear strategy and focus.

× Expand Lindsay Fowke Shaun Champion, Managing Director, LGG Charlesworth

“Appreciating and empowering our people, concentrating on our core competencies and making the right investment decisions are the cornerstones of our growth strategy,” said Champion.

“Our recent acquisition of Hungerford-based Kennet Plastics has helped to widen our market reach and demonstrates our commitment to being the plastic injection moulder of choice for volumes of 5,000 to 500,000 parts.”

LGG Charlesworth says Graham Ward, Managing Director at LGG Charlesworth for the past 12 years, will continue in a non-executive role, looking to bring continuity and balance to the board in his advisory.