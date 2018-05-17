LGG Charlesworth rebrands to Talisman Plastics

LGG Charlesworth, plastics injection moulding specialist, is rebranding and from 1st June 2018 will become Talisman Plastics.

The Malvern-based company will undergo a new logo, corporate branding and website to reflect the tranisition.

× Expand Shaun Champion, Talisman Plastics Managing Director (right) and Paul Drummer, Sales Manager at Wittmann-Battenfield.

The company says Talisman Plastics will incorporate three trading divisions under a brand that conveys a clear focus on the plastics sector.

The first of these divisions, operating under the Talisman Plastics brand, is precision plastics injection moulding, serving the 5,000 to 500,000 volume market in the UK.

Talisman Security Seals for the healthcare and general security seals market and Talisman Caps and Closures within the packaging sector will make up the other two divisions.

This rebrand and restructuring has been supported by investment in new injection mould tooling technology, the appointment of new project development and tooling managers, and the acquisition of an established caps and enclosures specialist.

Due to focused investment and development programming turnover has grown by over 10 per cent in the past 12 months with profitability ratios maintained

“This new brand conveys our bold and modern approach whilst clearly communicating that we are one company with three distinct divisions,” added Shaun Champion, Managing Director.

“It is a hugely important step in ensuring our customers understand what we can offer and also in helping us to attract the right sort of talent to drive our future growth.”