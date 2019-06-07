LifeGate’s campaign against plastic pollution makes its debut in the UK

Portishead, near Bristol has received its first rubbish bin of the sea due to Whirlpool.

The company is the first business in the UK to adhere to the LifeGate PlasticLess project, which aims to contribute to cleaning seas, waterways and coastlines.

× Expand via lifegate.com

The starting point of this collaboration is the installation of the LifeGate Seabin, a device that collects half a tonne of floating waste such as plastics, microplastics and microfibres a year.

Each of the “rubbish bins of the sea” can collect the equivalent of 90,000 plastic bags or 16,500 one litre plastic bottles a year.

The bins are active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The company’s British branch follows in the footsteps of the Europe, Middle East and Africa one, which has contributed to the installation of 13 LifeGate Seabins along the Italian coastline.

Ian Moverley, UK Public Affairs Director at the Whirlpool Corporation, said: “We chose north Somerset as our first location as this is close to our industrial site at Yate near Bristol, which has over one hundred years of manufacturing history. We’re committed to serving communities where our colleagues work and live,”