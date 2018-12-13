Lifesize Lego recreation of Noddy Holder supports the Moments of Magic Christmas campaign

Visitors to New Street station, Birmingham will be greeted by a lifesize Lego recreation of Slade frontman Noddy Holder this Christmas.

The musician, best known for writing the Christmas anthem Merry Xmas Everybody, has been recreated in his famous yellow and red 1970s glam-rock suit using more than 43,000 Lego bricks, taking over 260 hours to build.

Commissioned by Retail BID Birmingham, the Business Improvement District for the city centre retail area, the colourful sculpture is in aid of the work of Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

Noddy selfie-snappers are encouraged to donate to the charity and support the Moments of Magic Christmas campaign.

Steve Hewlett from Retail BID, said: “The retailers wanted to create something fun that everyone visiting the city could enjoy and also raise money for the children’s hospital. The statue has been designed from an original band photo of Slade and it’s a tribute to a much-loved song and made from one of the most popular toys at Christmas.”

Serena Daw, Public Fundraising Manager at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “We are so incredibly grateful to Noddy Holder and Retail BID Birmingham for supporting the 90,000 sick kids treated at our hospital every year in this truly magical way.”