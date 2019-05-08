Linear’s EDM skills ensure cost-effective mouldings

Linear Plastics has announced it recently succeeded in saving a new customer time and money, due to the quick thinking and technical skillsets in its toolmaking department, together with the capabilities of its Charmilles-based Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) investments.

Simon Pugh, Linear Process Improvements Manager, said: “Linear Plastics was presented ‘with a ‘fatal’ failure in one of our customer’s inherited mould tools, poor tool design at conception meant over time the main cavity die had cracked through a water circuit in an area which would have rendered the die a total loss, necessitating the costly remanufacture of a new one.”

The company designed and manufactured a bespoke insert and successfully fitted it into the original mould tool cavity die, this helped minimise production down time overall and kept the cost to the customer to a minimum.

The company has a GF Cut 600E large capacity EDM Wire machine with integrated CAM (Fikus AC Cam) built into the machine’s touch screen control system.

The machine is also hard wired into the Linear Plastics main server, enabling the company to have a direct link to the design and programming team. To further complement the EDM work Linear Plastics has two manually operated die sink machines; a Charmilles 4lc for large capacity work and a Charmilles Form 20 for the smaller and more intricate work.

Linear Plastics has also invested in a Wittmann Battenfeld MacroPower 1000 tonne injection moulding machine (IMM) a Wittmann Battenfeld SmartPower 350 tonne IMM together with extensive capital spend on Hurco-based machining centres.