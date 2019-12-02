Linear Plastics increases investment in Business Improvement Techniques

Linear Plastics, leading toolmaker and contract injection moulder, has been increasing investment in Business Improvement Techniques (BIT) for all its staff.

Thanks to continued market demand, Linear has expanded its workforce by over ten per cent in the last two months, and the resourcing of training in BIT and Performance Manufacturing Operations has accordingly been increased.

Linear has employed More Training to employ and hands-on approach to improving the company’s operations and business.

Andrew Harrison, General Manager at Linear Plastics, said: “We seeing training for all staff here as absolutely essential. Indeed, from day one, it is a fundamental requirement of service.”

“Having worked with More Training over the years they are our partner of choice. They provide us with the training of the highest quality via supportive and very knowledgeable staff.”