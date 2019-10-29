Linear Plastics Manager enters Level 5 ILM training

Linear Plastics, a leading toolmaker and contract injection moulder, is continuing to implement a programme of training through the organisation.

The company’s latest development has seen Manufacturing Manager Paul Powell undertake study with the Institute of Leadership and Management.

Powell said: “Modern manufacturing provides endless opportunities for learning and I am delighted to be undertaking Level 5 training with the ILM.”

“As a Six Sigma green belt practitioner I am well placed to share and lead the adoption of those and other skill sets throughout the whole value chain at Linear Plastics.”

Andrew Harrison, Company General Manager, said: “Every single one of our 100 plus employees at Linear Plastics is given the opportunity for career development that also enhances the work of the company.”

“Paul’s acceptance onto ILM Level 5 is a perfect illustration of that symbiosis. We wish him every success with it in the months ahead.”