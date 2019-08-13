Linear Plastics welcomes new recruits

Linear Plastics has concluded an extensive period of recruitment and training at the company.

The company has appointed nine new staff to service a series of injection moulding contracts newly won by the company.

The South Wales-based toolmaker and contract injection moulder received 240 applicants for the vacancies and then shortlisted a total of nineteen people for interview as machine operators.

Donna Owens, Financial Controller, explained: “We like to really get to know the individual and all of their interests at interview. We also ensure that they get to know us via a factory tour and other materials such as our company literature and videos.”

“Linear selects people who can show real commitment to their work and to their future - commitment that we will match with them. In other words there are no casual or ‘zero contract’ hours here.”

Linear supplies a structured induction and training programme with potential for career progression through the company and to the highest qualifications at Masters Degree level.

A total of four weeks on-the-job training then follows, with constant supervisor monitoring and training according to the company’s in house training matrix.

“The vast majority of all our new recruits pass these training procedures,” added Donna.

“A very high percentage of our supervising staff and indeed the Linear Plastics Mangement Team are female. This perhaps is key to the nurturing of the skill sets required and the retention of motivated and committed staff.”

The company says further new work is on the way this year for Linear Plastics which reports high demand across a variety of market sectors.