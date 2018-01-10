Linecross Group makes £3.1m investment in Rutland site

Linecross Group, one of the Midlands’ leading manufacturers of vacuum-formed thermoplastic, polyurethane and injection moulded components, has made a £3.1 million investment in plant and equipment.

With the latest investment the company is working on the development and expansion of new innovative products for several global brands.

For example, the technical team is currently developing new lightweight materials that use compression moulding technology, which will enable it to produce automotive wheel arch liners and fabric covered interior trim components.

Significant investments have been made in three of the latest vacuum forming machines, one of which will be dedicated to twin sheet forming. A waterjet trimming centre has also been relocated from the Linecross Cannock site to form part of a manufacturing cell for a large new automotive programme.

Linecross has evolved over the past 50 years and now provides clients in the automotive, leisure and speciality industries with a full design and manufacturing service - from initial design to ‘just in time’ supply direct to trackside.

“Linecross has been at the forefront of advancements in the industry for 50 years and has established long-term partnerships with many iconic British manufacturers, including Lotus, Bentley and JCB - all leaders in their respective fields,” explained David Austin, Chairman of Linecross Group.

“Our latest investment in infrastructure and technology at our Rutland headquarters demonstrates our commitment to remaining at the forefront of new plastic and composite materials and technology.”

Founded in 1967, the Linecross Group, which comprises Linecross Ltd and Linecross Composites, has grown from a microbusiness with just two employees, to one of the industry’s leading manufacturers of engineered thermoformed and polyurethane components.