Liquid additive substantially increases physical properties of recycled polymers

A new liquid additive reduces the polymer degradation that takes place during melt processing, substantially increasing physical property retention in regrind as compared with unmodified material.

The +Restore additive from Riverdale Global has exhibited results with recycled commodity resins such polyolefins.

× Expand Microsoft Word - Bar Graph

For example, reground homopolymer polypropylene containing +Restore additive exhibited 65 per cent greater Izod impact strength than unmodified regrind.

Improvements have also been achieved with PP copolymer and HDPE.

The new additive can be used alone or in a blend with Riverdale Global’s liquid colours, with typical usage rates in the 0.1 to 0.5 per cent range.

Processors can use the +Restore additive to enhance the physical properties of virgin materials, though the most dramatic results are exhibited in recycling.

Jared Arbeter, Technical Sales Manager for Riverdale, said: “+Restore enables recyclers to obtain physical properties much closer to those of virgin polymer than with unmodified regrind.”

“This innovation expands end-use possibilities for recycled material, opening new applications in moulded or extruded products, including fibres.”