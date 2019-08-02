Lisburn manufacturer Creative Composites to create 132 jobs through £11m expansion

A Northern Irish manufacturer is creating 132 new jobs as part of an £11 million investment in operations.

Plastic fabrication specialists Creative Composites, whose extensive client list includes some of the biggest names in the automotive industry, has announced the purchase of new state of the art machinery, as well as a major expansion of its Ferguson Drive premises.

The business is adding around 50,000 square feet of space to its factory floor and creating significant local employment as part of the investment.

Jonathan Holmes, Managing Director of Creative Composites, said: “The applications for composites are endless and we are focused on expanding our business in key sectors including automotive and rail.”

“Invest Northern Ireland’s support was critical to investing in the very best plant and machinery that we need to achieve our ambitions."

“We are excited about this growth phase in the business and are making good progress with recruiting additional staff to support our continued development.”

Via The Irish News