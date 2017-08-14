Listgrove expands recruitment across Europe

Listgrove, a recruitment agency for the plastics, packaging, chemicals and petrochemical sectors, has broadened its international footprint with the opening of six new offices worldwide.

The firm has set up offices in Lyon, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Milan, Düsseldorf, Malmö and Dubai, which it hopes will deliver efficiencies for project management.

Listgrove also welcomes new consultants Michael Klein and Imen Matmati. Klein is from Nuremburg, and he has 25 years’ experience in Customer Service, Sales and Key Account Management roles in Automotives and Construction.

Matmati is from Ronse in Flanders, she speaks French, Dutch and English and she has seven years experience in recruitment.

Pierina Arca will work in Listgrove’s marketing team to further the candidate talent management channels. Arca, from Sardinia, moved to the UK 25 years ago. She has 18 years’ experience in Customer Services and Financial Management and is fluent in Italian, English, French and Spanish.