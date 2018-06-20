Loadhog turnover grows by 26 per cent due to reusable products

Loadhog has achieved a record £9.6 million turnover, representing 26.6 per cent growth in 2017.

The companys says it establishes close partnerships with companies to encourage them to swap one-trip packaging for reusable products, which has resulted in productive associations with companies such as Decathlon.

Like Loadhog, Decathlon has recognised growing investment in reusable transit packaging (RTP) and the negative environment effect of plastic waste.

With Loadhog’s support Decathlon swapped its old broken collapsible containers for Loadhog’s design, manufactured using recycled material, with no adverse effects on performance.

The resulting product can withstand the environment impact of its distribution centres and speed up the picking processes.

“There has been increased awareness of plastic pollution and much interest from high investing key companies, particularly from the postal, retail and automotive sectors. These factors are no doubt responsible for our growth,” said Shaun Khan, General Manager at Loadhog.

“We actively encourage companies to recycle their own containers with our swap-out scheme and to invest in recycled material through innovation and the redesign of returnable packaging with no adverse effects on performance, ergonomics and aesthetics.”