Local authorities offer financial incentives to fisherman to recycle the plastic caught in their nets

According to Yahoo News The World Wide Fund for Nature estimates that some 600,000 tonnes of plastic end up in the Mediterrannean each year.

Italy's fishermen often catch as much plastic as fish in their nets.

Until recently it was illegal for them to bring the plastic to shore, however a recent change in law means it can now be brought back to port to be recycled.

Local authorities are now offering financial incentives to fisherman to recycle the plastic caught in their nets.

“We find every type of plastic imaginable here,” said fisherman Carlo Governatori.

“The fishermen have the most to gain from having a clean sea,” added Mauro Colarossi of Italy’s Coast Guard.