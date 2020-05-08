Local support is “vital” says Polyram following UK investment

× Expand Polyram

Thermoplastics compounder, Polyram, says investment in the UK market late last year was “vital” to ensuring it could offer local support to its customers.

The firm, which is headquartered in Israel, established a production site for engineering polymers in September 2019, through acquisition of Petlon Polymer’s former facility in Lydney, Gloucestershire.

Polyram already had an existing UK distribution division, but says that to take the business further, it recognised local manufacturing was important.

“Despite the uncertain consequences of Brexit, it was an easy and instant decision to take on this challenge,” explained Mark Timmins, who leads Polyram UK.

“The deal was done so well, with total support from loyal customers and suppliers, that we were able to report a profitable fourth quarter for the newly consolidated Polyram UK business.”

He added: “While other businesses have withdrawn from the UK, we must not forget that local support is vital and that the UK is still a significant market, despite all the challenges we face.”

To maximise its opportunities in the UK market, Polyram has invested over £1million in the Lydney site, improving productivity and materials handling. It has also invested in new staff, including the appointment of Jon Poyner as Technical Manager.

The Polyram UK site is producing a wide range of polyamide and other engineering plastics compounds, with total capacity of around 8000 tonnes per year. Much of this, adds Timmins, is high quality recycled material.

“Our operations team, including Gavin Rees and Dave Watkins, has been leading the way in development and production of recycled polyamide and polyester compounds for more than 25 years,” he explained. “These materials are now being offered by the entire Polyram Group and this has already led to increased sales, particularly to the European automotive sector.”

Polyram is also active in many niche areas, both in the UK and overseas and develops unique, specific compounds for blue chip clients in sectors including automotive, furniture, wire coating and consumer goods sectors.