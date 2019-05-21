Logoplaste announces new partnership with Tomlinsons dairy

Logoplaste and Tomlinsons have announced a long-term collaboration in Wrexham.

Tomlinsons, one of the UK’s largest family owned dairies, has completed a sale of its bottle blow moulding production facility to Logoplaste, a leading global designer and manufacturer of value-added rigid plastic packaging solutions to a wide range of blue-chip clients.

The sale plays to the strengths of both businesses, with Tomlinsons being able to focus on growing its dairy operations, and Logoplaste bringing its expertise in rigid plastic packaging to the Wrexham bottling plant.

The sale will involve the transfer of 30 bottling plant employees from Tomlinsons to Logoplaste.

Philip and John Tomlinson, Shareholders and Directors of Tomlinsons, said: “We have been looking for a partner to help us consolidate the doubling of our business over the past two years.”

“By selling our bottling plant we have created the operational and financial capacity to now focus on our next phase of growth and an exciting new chapter for Tomlinsons.”

Gerardo Chiaia, CEO of Logoplaste, said: “This new business is a great opportunity for both Logoplaste and our new client, where both companies will benefit. We will be inputting all our rigid plastic packaging expertise and innovative ideas to produce best in class sustainable bottles.”

“On the other hand, Tomlinsons can focus on what they excel at, producing high quality segregated traceable Welsh, British and Organic milk as well as dairy products. It is a win-win situation.”