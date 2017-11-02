London cycleshare overhaul uses LVS plastic parts for Made in Britain bikes

London’s fleet of cycleshare Boris-bikes has been overhauled with 18000 new Sadiq-cycles, with a 'Made in Britain' focus.

Pashley Cycles, based in Stratford-Upon-Avon, led the design with Telford based LVS Small Plastic Parts producing the plastic components.

LVS looked to improve on lessons from the first generation of Boris-bikes, with a weak rear mudguard assembly that was broken by backies, and common theft of reflectors and lights.

LVS optimised the plastic grade for the mudguard to deflect under the weight of a passenger to brake on the rear wheel. It also incorporates an internal channel for the housing of electric cables, as well as tamper proof recesses for the mounting of a dynamo powered rear light and separate reflector. LVS also moulded a tamper proof handle bar cover, to protect the braking mechanism and provide shatter proof protection.

Its front mudguard is made to be durable and to allow the tamper proof mounting of a new front lighting system that incorporates a laser projector of a cycle image five metres ahead on the road, to prewarn pedestrians of the oncoming cyclist.