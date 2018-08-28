London Design Fair to showcase plastic as ‘Material of the Year’

× Expand Examples of two of the designs showcasing plastic as the 'Material of the Year' for 2018 Design Fair

An annual fair focusing on design is to showcase plastic as the ‘Material of the Year’ for 2018.

The London Design Fair, which takes place in the capital from 20-23 September, chooses a material each year that holds precedence in the design world at the time.

Organisers say that despite plastic being “the most loathed material” of 2018, the fair is “not one to shy away from a conversation”.

“Although it screams innovation, technology and ease, it is one that rings of disposability and a throw-away consumer culture,” states the fair’s website.

“It’s no secret that single-use plastic forms a real environmental threat, so for the 2018 edition of Material of the Year we have cast an eye on the design industry to see how the material is being repurposed in imaginative and valuable ways.”

The organisers have selected four designers to demonstrate “a determined and refined approach to working in recycled plastic”, with designs that they say are adding real value and desirability through design treating gathered waste as a new virgin material.

“From industrial waste to plastic bags, the designers are melting, turning, printing and forming the material to imbue new worth and meaning,” they say.

The London Design Fair, which takes place in the Old Truman Brewery, will see 540 exhibitors from 36 countries, including independent designers, established brands, international country pavilions, features and exhibitions.

Over the course of the four-day event, organisers expect in the region of 28,000 influential retail buyers, architects, interior designers, press, designers and design-savvy public in attendance.