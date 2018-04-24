London entrepreneur launches first plastic gum packaging with built-in bin

The world's first plastic chewing gum packaging with an intergrated bin is being launched by an entrepreneur determined to clean up Britain’s streets.

Middleton, who lives in London, is hoping his innovative ‘Gumipod’ product is the answer to preventing chewing gum being discarded on the nation’s streets, estimated to cost the Government and councils over £60million each year to eradicate and clean.

He says the company’s mission is to be “world leaders in the initiative movement for eradication of chewing gum litter and a cleaner environment globally.”

Gumipod’s innovative design has two compartments, in which fresh gum is stored in the top section and used gum placed in a separate section underneath. The packaging is said to be fully recyclable at end-of-life and food-grade compliant, as well as small enough to fit in a pocket or handbag.

Duval hopes that the convenient size and shape of the packaging will encourage users to keep it on their person, meaning they can dispose of their used chewing gum regardless of location.

Currently the Gumipod, which came runner up in the ‘Best New Idea’ category at the National Convenience Show in 2017, is in the running for a share of £1million in prizes awarded by Richard Branson’s Virgin Media Voom initiative, which invites business to pitch for a chance of winning both business funding and exposure.