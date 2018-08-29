Lucideon Appoints Commercial Engineer for Healthcare

× Expand Lucideon Leah Guenther

Lucideon, the materials development and commercialisation organisation, has announced a new commercial engineer for healthcare.

Leah Guenther has an M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, where she specialised in orthopaedic wear testing, focusing on the effect of lubricant composition on polyethylene wear.

As a commercial engineer at Lucideon UK, Guenther will be the main point of contact for Lucideon’s orthopaedic clients. Lucideon says she will be on hand to provide expert insight and technical guidance for the development and regulatory testing of orthopaedic implants.

During her career, Guenther has contributed to a number of implant retrieval studies, combining failure analysis techniques with clinical data in order to assess the performance and survivorship of joint replacement systems.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Lucideon team,” Guenther explained. “The team has a great energy and I’m looking forward to developing relationships with existing and new clients in the orthopaedic product development space.

“My new role will allow me to utilise my experience to help market leading manufacturers push the boundaries in orthopaedic implant development. I am excited to support their teams in creating great products that make a real difference in people’s lives.”