Lucozade Ribena Suntory announces bottle resign across portfolio

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has launched an ambitious plan to redesign its bottles and help accelerate its sustainability mission.

The 500ml Ribena bottle will be redesigned first, building on the brand’s rich history of environmentally-friendly initiatives, which saw Ribena become the first UK soft drink brand to use bottles made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

A key part of the redesign will be the reduction of the full printed sleeves that currently cover some of Lucozade Ribena Suntory’s bottles.

By reducing the sleeves and increasing their transparency, automated sorting machines in UK recycling centres will better be able to identify the packaging and ensure that each bottle has the optimum chance of being recycled back into plastic bottles.

Industrial design agency Seymourpowell has been appointed to lead the redesign, following an in-depth agency pitch process.

Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “Lucozade Ribena Suntory takes its sustainability commitments very seriously, and we are extremely proud to be announcing this packaging redesign to ensure our brands continue to be as sustainable as possible.”

“While we continue to make positive changes to our brands it is important that wider changes are made by companies like us, government and industry to ensure recycling rates in the UK can continue to increase.”