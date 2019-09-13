Lucozade Ribena Suntory reveals plans to reach 100% sustainable plastic bottles within a decade

Lucozade Ribena Suntory, through its parent company Suntory Beverage and Food Europe has announced its plan to move to 100 per cent sustainable plastic bottles within a decade.

The Suntory Group’s global ambition is to fully move away from virgin plastic derived from fossil fuels.

To reach its 100 per cent sustainable plastic packaging target, by 2030, Lucozade Ribena Suntory aims to only use plastic that has been previously used or bio-sourced (plant-based).

× Expand via Shutterstock

“I am so pleased to reveal such an ambitious goal of 100 per cent sustainable plastic. Lucozade Ribena Suntory has had a fantastic year in terms of the sustainability partnerships and initiatives it has been able to announce in 2019, so this feels like a logical, if ambitious, next step,” said Carol Robert, COO at Lucozade Ribena Suntory.

“As one of the UK’s leading soft drinks manufacturers, we have the responsibility and opportunity to ensure future generations inherit and enjoy a healthy planet. For us, this means creating great tasting drinks that people can feel good about, so we’re working every day to drive change across our entire value chain to make this a reality.”

The company is also making all its packaging 100 per cent recyclable to enable bottle-to-bottle recycling, including an increase in positive consumer communications and marketing campaigns to encourage recycling and clear on-pack recycling prompts.