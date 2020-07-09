Lucozade Ribena Suntory targets net zero greenhouse gas emissions across entire value chain

Lucozade Ribena Suntory is honouring its Growing for Good vision by targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain, as part of Suntory’s 2050 environmental vision.

To help achieve this aim, Lucozade Ribena Suntory will focus on implementing renewable energy solutions, honouring water sustainability initiatives and transitioning to 100 per cent sustainable plastic to drive the circular economy.

Progress against these targets has been made by investment in new energy efficient production lines at LRS’s Coleford factory, using more sustainable packaging materials and switching to renewable energy purchase agreements.

“The drive toward zero carbon across our entire value chain by 2050 requires not only commitment and innovation, but also a willingness to challenge accepted wisdom,” said: Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory.

“We see a key role for sustainable packaging in helping us meet our net zero carbon ambition, knowing that CO2 emissions from recycled plastic (rPET) production are approximately 50 per cent lower than those from manufacturing virgin plastic. We are determined to go further, with the elimination of all fossil-fuel based plastic from our bottles by 2030, which is just one key milestone on the route to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”