Lucozade Ribena Suntory trials seaweed-based packaging for gym goers

Lucozade Ribena Suntory is trialling seaweed-based packaging with new vending machine at David Lloyd Clubs in London.

Members at David Lloyd Hampton, South West London, will be the first to try out a new vending machine dispensing edible capsules of Lucozade Sport.

Oohos, a 30ml capsule, has been made entirely from seaweed extract in a plastic-free form that is edible, or biodegrades within four to six weeks.

Funding from the Government’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, was secured by Notpla in partnership with Lucozade Ribena Suntory.

The grant is supporting LRS’s aim of creating a machine that can manufacture and dispense up to 3,000 Oohos a day, bringing the benefits of instant hydration in a plastic-free format to gyms for the first time.

Ooho capsules were previously only given out by hand due to the specific environment they needed to be stored in. At today’s event they are being dispensed for the first time from a vending machine.

The partnership between LRS and Notpla aligns with the soft drinks company’s commitment to eliminate virgin, fossil-fuel based plastic from the business by 2030. This commitment on plastics forms part of the company’s Growing for Good vision, which has seen the company lead the way on recycled and recyclable plastics since Ribena became the first soft drinks brand to use 100% recycled plastic in 2007.

Jo Padwick, Business Transformation Manager at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “Our ambition is to develop the most sustainable packaging possible, going above and beyond to achieve our Growing for Good vision. Our collaboration with Notpla to develop more uses for Oohos is just one example of how we’re working to achieve our commitment to eliminate virgin, fossil-fuel based plastic in the next 10 years.”

Shreena Bhatt, a gym goer at David Lloyd Hampton comments “It's brilliant to see a leading sports drinks brand take steps towards plastic reduction. It was an odd sensation, but really refreshing and I would definitely use one again. Ideal for quick hydration after an intense workout and still has the same great taste!”