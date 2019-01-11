Lush picks Manchester as its first plastic packaging-free store in the UK

Lush has announced plans to open its first plastic free ‘Naked’ store in the UK.

The new store in Manchester will be entirely void of any plastic packaging and has been inspired by consumers becoming more environmentally conscious.

The cosmetics brand has already launched ‘Naked’ stores in Milan and Berlin last year and following its success, decided to bring the concept to the UK.

Shoppers will be able to pick up bath bombs and shampoo bars without packaging and instead of picking up plastic bottle products like shower gels, can opt for a bubble bar instead.

There will also be ‘ethically-sourced swag’ such as regenerative containers, and colourful Knot-Wraps.

Mo Constantine, Product Inventor and Co-Founder, said: “I began unintentionally making naked products and I’ve gone down that route ever since. My first invention was the shampoo bar in the late eighties. Since then we’ve taken the concept much further.”

Lush co-founder Mark Constantine, added: “Packaging is rubbish and for too long we have had to suffer excessive amounts of it. Now that the true financial and environmental costs are becoming obvious, customers are challenging manufacturers and retailers to cut the wrap.”

Situated at 10 Market Street, Manchester, the store is set to open its doors on 18th January after undergoing a renovation.