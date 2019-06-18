Luxury ‘body contouring’ sleep system has Biomaster protection

A high-performance sleep system and a radical alternative to the traditional bed and mattress combination is being launched in London this week.

The Ammique bed is an ergonomically engineered, mattress-free ‘body contouring’ sleep system with inbuilt Biomaster antimicrobial protection.

The bed features thousands of precision-engineered components that contour to the natural curves of the body.

The beds are guaranteed for a lifetime and all plastic parts have built-in Biomaster antimicrobial protection.

Marlene Greenhaigh, Managing Director of Ammique, said: “Biomaster’s antibacterial silver-ion technology is an incredibly effective way to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria where good hygiene is paramount.”

“We chose to use Biomaster because it does not leach out and is completely safe. It also contains a covert tag. By using a Verimaster Laser Pen, we can also validate its presence in every bed. Verimaster is an excellent quality control and anti-counterfeit tool.”