Luxus celebrates 55 years in business

Luxus Limited, the UK’s largest independently owned producer of prime and recycled polymers, is marking 55 years in business.

Luxus was established in 1965 by Ron Tonn, and has grown over the years to become a key regional employer and industry leader.

Terry Burton, Technical Manager at Luxus, said: “When I joined the Luxus team we had a far more limited, rudimentary laboratory set up, which we have developed over the years to its third incarnation, which can be found in our technical centre.”

“Our lab now operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a team of 15 people, quite an increase from just one technician in the early days.”

“We believe we now have the best technical facilities and testing capabilities of any compounder in the UK. This allows us to keep pushing ourselves to develop and deliver cutting edge, bespoke problem-solving solutions for our clients in a wide range of sectors across the UK and beyond.”

Peter Atterby, Managing Director of Luxus, said: “Celebrating 55 years is no small achievement and I am immensely grateful to every member of the team for the role that they play in our continued success.”

“Any business is only as strong as its foundations and I’m proud to say that we have a great team who share a passion and commitment to delivering the best for our customers.”

“As we move into an era where the demand for environmental sustainability and innovative technical solutions has never been higher, we are excited to be developing a range of exciting products and initiatives that will be unveiled in our 55th anniversary year.”